Officers make meth arrest.

6:52 Suspicious Person occurred on Main St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:59 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Assisted.

9:25 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet occurred on Ash St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:56 Taft City Ordinances

occurred at Soleil Tanning Studio on Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Completed.

10:19 Animal Control occurred at Kern St/Fifth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft High School, Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:09 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

occurred at Tenth St/Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:50 Pedestrian Check Officer initiated activity at Main St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:08 Animal Control occurred at Tenth St/A St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:22 Traffic Stop Officer initiated activity at S. Fourth St/Supply Rw, Taft. (Hundred block.) SALY. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:34 Possession Methamphetamine Officer initiated activity at Pico St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:56 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:01 Welfare Check - Misc.

occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:16 Animal Control occurred on North St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.:37 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at E. Ash St/Airport Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:30 Scavenger occurred on Front St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:30 False Alarms occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:41 Misc. - Extra Patrol Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:10 Misc. - Extra Patrol Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

4:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Completed.