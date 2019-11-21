Suspects accused of attack in South Taft that left man severely injured and unconscious

Three Taft men are being sought on attempted murder and other charges and a woman is already in custody in connection with an attack in South Taft Monday afternoon that severely injured a man.

Kern County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Gregory said deputies were sent to a report of a battery at the 200 block of Shattuck about 1 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found that the male victim had been transported to the local urgent care and then taken to a hospital by ambulance due to the extent of his injuries.

Deputies determined the victim was assaulted by several individuals, who dragged him out of a parked car where they punched and kicked the victim in the body and head and knocked him unconscious, Gregory said.

During the investigation the suspects were identified as Halie Curtis, 27, Billy Burell III, 22, Steven Burell, 21, Preston McAvinue, and an unidentified male juvenile.

Curtis was located by deputies and arrested on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, prevent or dissuade a witness, conspiracy, criminal threats, battery with serious injury, and vandalism.

Both Burrells and McAvinue are still at large and being sought on the same charges.

Steven Burell also has an arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon in an unrelated case.

McAvinue has an unrelated misdemeanor warrant for spousal abuse.