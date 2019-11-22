Both men have pleaded not guilty in attack outside Safe 1 Credit Union

The two Bakersfield men accused of attempting to rob and beating a Taft woman near at ATM have been ordered to stand trial.

Letroy Higgins and Demetris Acevedo were held to answer on charges of attempted first degree robbery, conspiracy and assault on a person with force likely to cause great bodily injury at a preliminary hearing in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.

A battery with serious bodily injury was dismissed.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The suspects were arrested in Bakersfield following the attack outside Safe 1 Credit Union in Taft on Oct. 30.

Police the victim was accosted by one of the defendants who tried to take her purse and assaulted her.

He fled without the purse in a vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack, police said.