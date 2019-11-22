The sale is located in Mount Shasta on the corner of West Lake Street and Commercial Avenue (across from the Black Bear Diner). The lot will boast a selection of freshly cut, high quality trees and will be staffed by enthusiastic Boy Scouts, leaders, and parent volunteers.

As they have for more than 40 years, Mt. Shasta Boy Scout Troop 97 will once again be selling Christmas trees for $7 per foot as its major fundraiser of the year.

Christmas trees will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 29 and continuing on the weekends including Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; Dec. 7 and 8; and, if not sold out, on Dec. 14 and 15.

The sale is located in Mount Shasta on the corner of West Lake Street and Commercial Avenue (across from the Black Bear Diner). The lot will boast a selection of freshly cut, high quality trees and will be staffed by enthusiastic Boy Scouts, leaders, and parent volunteers.

Businesses wishing to purchase a tree can contact John Kennedy at (530) 859-1844 prior to the lot opening or can purchase them once the lot is open.

All proceeds from the tree sales benefit Troop 97, but organizers say the lot has an even stronger impact on the Scouts who work volunteer shifts there. The tree lot provides important lessons, such as teamwork, responsibility, organization, and enthusiasm. The boys also learn about getting along with people – in this case customers – and having fun with what they’re doing.