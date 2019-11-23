Grange Co-op, in partnership with local Rogue Co-ops, has awarded over $104,000 in scholarships since 2012. Grange Co-op is excited to continue this gift to the hard working and committed young adults of the community by announcing the opening of the 2020-2021 Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarship application.

Grange Co-op will award eight $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors. The Rogue Co-ops will award one $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior. Rogue Co-ops is a coalition of Southern Oregon cooperatives including Rogue Credit Union, Medford Co-op, Ashland Food Co-op, and Grange Co-op.

To qualify for either scholarship, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and have participated, during the academic school year, in at least one of these activities: FFA, 4-H, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, school sports, or non-related activities such as work experience. In addition, students must reside in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Curry, Coos, Douglas counties in Oregon, or Siskiyou, Del Norte, Modoc, Humboldt, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa or Butte counties in California. The application window is Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, annually.

Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarships are merit based. Awardees must meet all scholarship requirements and exemplify the criteria specified. Grange Co-op places high value on investing in the lives of youth in their communities.

On Nov. 1, the scholarship application will open, and students can apply by visiting www.grangecoop.com/scholarship-opportunities/. The deadline is January 31, 2020. Please reach out to scholarship@grangecoop.com if further information is needed.