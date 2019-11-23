Soroptimist International of Yreka just held the 31st annual I’m Special (Dream It, Be It) program for 8th grade girls and the 10th annual Skill for Success program for 8th grade boys. This year we hosted about two hundred ten students. The events were a success in great part due to the support from a variety of individuals and businesses in our community. We couldn’t have done it without so many.
Our Speakers & Workshop presenters: Carla Charraga; Carmen Kinch; Jennifer from the YMCA; Tom O’Gorman; Scott Gliatto; Brian McKee and YHS teens for providing insight and advice about the high school experience (Counselors Jennifer Truttman AND Jason Freitas thank you for selecting great teen panels).
Soroptimist International of Red Bluff club members for joining us and helping in so many ways
Yreka United Methodist Church for providing the facility and the teen club for their assistance
Grenada Berean Church for providing their facility and the teen club for their assistance
County Health services
Michele Stark, Family Smile Design
Siskiyou Central Credit Union
Sharon Graves
Cattle Women’s Association
Scott Sumner & Tim Akana
Ken Barnes, Miner Street Meat Market
Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Teachers and chaperones
Soroptimist members (and spouses) and friends whose talents, time, generosity and hard work made it all come together.
Thank you all,
I’m Special/Skills for Success Coordinators