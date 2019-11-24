Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

After Thanksgiving is over, as well as the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday will hit Siskiyou County. Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

Local non profits are gearing up for this year’s event, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3; donations may be pre-scheduled on the website www.northstategives.org.

From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shasta Regional Community Foundation invites Siskiyou County residents to “Give Where You Live” by making an online donation at www.northstategives.org.

Shasta Regional invites the public to watch the excitement as participants win more than $60,000 in prizes made possible by the Knodel Family Endowment Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation and hourly business sponsors.

Last year’s event registered 6,462 gifts, a record number, raising $872,884 for the 178 participating nonprofits with over $44,000 for Carr and Camp Fire immediate relief efforts. Donors through the North State Giving Tuesday event have now raised a cumulative $3,061,859 for the North State region since 2014, according to a press release.

The following is a full list of nonprofits that are participating in North State Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 from Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties:

All Saints' Episcopal Church, Redding

American Cancer Society

American Red Cross

Another Chance Animal Welfare League

Back to School Project

Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission

Better Choices

Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous

Bridges to Housing

California Heritage YouthBuild Academy

California Soccer Park

Children’s Legacy Center

College of the Siskiyous Foundation

Cottonwood Community Center & Park

Crisis Pregnancy Center of Northern California

Deserving Pets Rescue

DLB Ranch Inc

Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens

Dunsmuir Community Resource Center

Economic Development Corporation of Shasta County

Empire Recovery Center

Empower Tehama

Exodus Farms

Faithworks Community Coalition

Fall River Valley Library

Family & Community Resource Center of Weed

Family Dynamics Resource Center

Forward Redding Foundation

Friends of the Etna Public Library

Friends of Schreder Planetarium

Friends of the Intermountain Libraries

Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center

Friends Of the Rink

Friends of the Shasta County Libraries

Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum

Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County

Girls Inc. of the Northern Sacramento Valley

Girls on the Run of the North State

Good News Rescue Mission

Great Northern Services

Great Shasta Rail Trail Association

Happy Camp Community Action

Haven Humane Society

Hill Country Community Clinic

Hope City Redding

Horsetown-Clear Creek Preserve

HUB Communities Family Resource Center

Indian Cultural Organization

Job Training Center

KFOI 90.9 FM Alta California Community Media

Kids Turn Shasta Cascade

Kiwanis Club of Red Bluff Foundation

Kiwanis Club of Shasta Dam Foundation

KIXE TV Channel 9 (PBS)

KKRN Community Radio

Klamath Health Services, Inc.

Lassen Park Foundation

LaunchPad 4 Kids

Leadership Redding

Living Hope Compassion Ministries

Luis Miramontes Memorial Foundation

McArthur Burney Falls Interpretive Association

Mercy Foundation North

Mercy High School

Michael James Mangas Endowment Fund

Mosaic Ministries

Mt. Lassen Animal Group

Mt. Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center

Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center

Mt. Shasta Farmer's Market

Mt. Shasta Museum Association

Mt. Shasta Race Association

Mt. Shasta School Café

Mt. Shasta Trail Association

Music by the Mountain

Native Roots Network

Nick Dahl Memorial Veterans Fund

NorCal CRT Fund

NorCal OUTreach Project

Nor-Cal Think Pink

North State Cancer League

Northern California Child Development, Inc.

Northern California Veterans Museum & Heritage Center

Northern Gateway Chorus

NVCSS

One Future at a Time

One Safe Place

Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Council

P.E.T.S. (Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter)

Palo Cedro Community Park

Pennies On Purpose

People of Progress

Planned Parenthood Northern California

Prescription Pets Therapy Dogs

Project Healing Waters

Project SPARK Studio

Raining Cats N Dogs

Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts

Redding Christian School

Redding City Ballet

Redding Fashion Alliance

Redding Parks Foundation

Redding Tai Chi Meditation Garden

Redding Trail Alliance

Remi Vista Inc.

Riverfront Playhouse

Rotary Club of Mount Shasta Foundation

Save the Rain

Saving Shasta Cats

Scott River Watershed Council

Scott Valley Christian Academy

Scott Valley FOCUS

SEACM (Southeast Asian Christian Ministry)

Shasta Builder's Exchange Community Fund

Shasta Cascade Health Centers

Shasta Christian Youth

Shasta College Foundation

Shasta Community Health Center

Shasta County Arts Council

Shasta County Chemical People

Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council DBA Children's Hope Alliance

Shasta Family YMCA

Shasta Gem and Mineral Society

Shasta Historical Society

Shasta Lake Garden Project

Shasta Lake Gateway Library

Shasta Lake Heritage & Historical Society

Shasta Land Trust

Shasta Library Foundation

Shasta Living Streets

Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc

Shingletown Medical Center

ShiningCare

Siskiyou Arts Museum

Siskiyou Child Care Council

Siskiyou Community Food Bank

Siskiyou County Arts Council

Siskiyou County Sheriffs Search and Rescue Association

Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination LIbrary

Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center

Siskiyou Family YMCA

Siskiyou Food Assistance

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity

Siskiyou Humane Society

Siskiyou Land Trust

Siskiyou Media Council

Siskiyou Opportunity Center

Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance

Siskiyou Science Festival

Siskiyou Spay and Neuter Incentive Program

Soroptimist International of Yreka

Spring Rivers Foundation

Stable Hands

State Theatre for the Arts

Stillwater Cat Haven

Tehama Conservation Fund

Tehama County Community Concert Association Inc.

Tehama County Opportunity Center

Tehama County Police Activities League

Tehama Together, Inc.

The Euphrates Institute

The River Exchange

The Trade School at SBE

The Women's Fund

Trails and Bikeways Council

Tri County Community Network

Turtle Bay Exploration Park

Viva Downtown

We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review

Whiskeytown Environmental School Community

Wintu Audubon Society

Youth Empowerment Siskiyou

Youth Options Shasta

Yreka Community Resource Center

Yreka Enrichment Fund