Participants will be given a designated area, surrounding the center, to decorate as they wish, with lights, blow ups, yard decor, etc.

Are you bursting at the seams with Christmas decorating ideas? Are you interested in potentially showing them off to the city of Weed? The Weed Community Center is now accepting Community Christmas Display ideas.

Participants will be given a designated area, surrounding the center, to decorate as they wish, with lights, blow ups, yard decor, etc.

In order to complete decorating before the Old Fashion Christmas Celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, decorating will begin on Friday, Nov. 29 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 4.

There should be no worries about leaving displays out, the center has surveillance cameras, so everything is monitored 24/7.

Contact the center at (530) 938-4685 with any comments or questions.