One victim flown to Kern Medical with major injuries

Three people were injured Saturday night when a pickup and car collided on Gardner Field Road east of Taft.

Details on the accident were not immediately available from Taft Police, but firefighters said one person in the car suffered major injuries and two people in the pickup suffered moderate injuries.

There are indications that at least one person in the car fled the scene of the accident.

The victim with from the car was taken to Taft Airport and airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment of multiple injuries.

The crash took place just west of the California Aqueduct about 9:25 p.m.