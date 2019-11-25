“Where the waters come together” is a translation of the word Ahjumawi, which is also the self describing word used by the Pit River Native Americans who inhabit the area.

Siskiyou Land Trust slideshow series presenter, Jason Hope, will share the experience of Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park, a unique geological wonder located in remote northeastern Shasta County near the town of McArthur, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Mount Shasta Sisson Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program begins at 7 p.m.

“Where the waters come together” is a translation of the word Ahjumawi, which is also the self describing word used by the Pit River Native Americans who inhabit the area. Preserved within the Park are lava flows broken by great faults and deep cracks, lava tubes and craters. The springs at the park comprise one of the largest fresh water spring systems in the country. The park is a wilderness area with over twenty miles of park trails that can only be reached by boat, and magnificent vistas of Mt. Shasta, Mt. Lassen, and other nearby peaks.

The slideshow will cover the restoration and historical significance of the area now encompassed within Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park. The topics will range from pre-colonial use of the area through the history of the farming communities that later took residence, effects of the agricultural activity over generations, and finally focus on modern restoration efforts and the current state of the land. Jason will also include video clips of the wildlife that can be found within the park, many of which were filmed underwater.

Hope was born and raised in northern California and southern Oregon, where his passion for conservation biology began at an early age. Growing up with a family working in the Oregon state trout hatchery system naturally led him to pursue a degree in fisheries biology from Humboldt State University and a budding career in the field. Jason’s most recent work was in Portland, Oregon with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Hope stated, “I feel this slideshow fits in wonderfully with the Siskiyou Land Trust’s mission, as the park is only available for us to enjoy through cooperation between landowners, state agencies, and private utility firms!”

A suggested donation of $8-$15 is requested to benefit the Siskiyou Land Trust. The Land Trust slideshow series is held monthly on the second Thursday from November through April. For more information, visit www.siskiyoulandtrust.org or call the office at (530) 926-2259.