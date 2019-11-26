Working under Captain Shane Emry, the crew cleared vegetation 100 feet from both sides of the busy road.

Firefighters from the McCloud CAL FIRE station were out this weekend on a field project maintaining the fuel break along Squaw Valley Road.

Working under Captain Shane Emry, the crew cleared vegetation 100 feet from both sides of the busy road.

“The fire season is not quite over yet. The dry conditions still poses a potential fire hazard,” said Battalion Chief Scott Tavalero. “We are cutting out the saplings and growth from this year. We are in the planning process to under burn sections but there is a lot of planning involved. We don’t want people to have problems like on the Camp fire where people couldn't get out. We will cover the piles of debris we are creating today to burn in the winter.”

This CAL FIRE station have been working on a project during their “down time” using masticators along Highway 97 to Highway A12 by Big Springs and Jackson Ranch Road, clearing a 50 foot fuel break along both sides of the highway.