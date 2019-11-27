Connor James

Katie and Gary Alford of Yreka are excited to announce the arrival of their newest addition, Connor James Alford.

Connor was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on November 18, 2019 at 8:26 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.

He will join siblings Kierra, Kailyn, and Kallie, as well as grandparents Sue and Greg Todd and Gary Alford, Sr.

Makenzie Rae Alynn

Samantha Wilson and Kyle Withem of Yreka are excited to announce the birth of a daughter, Makenzie Rae Alynn Withem.

Makenzie was born on November 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins grandparents Tina Withem of Yreka, and Eric Withem of Antelope; as well as the late Yvonne Wilson and the late Richard Wilson.