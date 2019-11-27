Level Up co-owner JoeEtta McAdam shared some of the highlights of her businesses efforts to raise money for Barbells for Boobs, a nonprofit that helps provide breast cancer patients and survivors access to fitness, and works to educate fitness professionals to reinvent the standard of care for those facing the illness.

The Yreka Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Yreka’s Level Up Studio was the winner of the Paint Yreka Pink contest that’s held every October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Fundraising events took place throughout October for Barbells for Boobs, McAdam said. Those efforts included:

• Co branding Level Up Studio and Barbells for Boobs shirts for sale with 100 percent of the profits going to BFBs. Shirts are still available!

• Oct. 4, Virgen Athletics hosted a kickboxing class in conjunction with Level Up Studio; all proceeds went to BFBs.

• Oct. 11, Level Up Studio featured Yoga Instructor Blaine McKnight of Mountain Yoga and all proceeds went to BFBs.

• Oct. 18, Level Up Studio held an exercise oncology session; all proceeds went to BFBs.

• Lecture on the research and benefits of fitness in oncology, treatment and side effect limitations, assessment, modification and prescription of exercises and risk reduction by RAD Certified Coach JoeEtta McAdam, NASM-FNS, GFI.

• Practical Movement with Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor Sarah Coakley, NASM-PT.

• Myofascial Release & Sports Massage Chair Massage with Freeland Williams, MT.

• Oct. 25, Level Up Studio hosted a Bodypump class with JoeEtta McAdam, all proceeds went to BFBs.

You can still donate and read the personal testimony of survivor JoeEtta McAdam by visiting levelupyreka.com and clicking on the BFBs donation link.