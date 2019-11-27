Hundreds of Trona residents filled the elementary school dining hall Saturday or took home Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of a Victorville-based nonprofit.

Chef Basil Kimbrew and his wife Lizet Angulo and a small army of volunteers cooked up a storm using Trona Elementary’s kitchen to prep food as part of their continued support for Searles Valley following the July earthquakes.

“We came up here following the earthquake with trailers full of food, water and supplies because we saw it twice,” Angulo said. “Every year, our nonprofit feeds veterans, but talking with my husband Basil, I said let’s step away from doing veterans this year and do Trona.”

She said she coordinated with Trona resident Debbie Wright and a Trona committee and drummed up a host of volunteers and sponsors to help with dinner.

Volunteers from Chaffey College and from Victor Valley High School’s culinary arts program helped prepare the food. Sponsors included Southern California Edison, Valley Spuds, Broken Soldiers and Ladies TKO, Individual Food Service, Libbey, Julia’s Produce and more. Chefs from the American Culinary Federation cooked the meal.

“Everything just started pouring in help,” Angulo said.

Angel started her nonprofit, Ladies TKO, in 2015 as an extension of taking care of her elderly parents, who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

“When they passed, I decided to do it in their memory,” Angulo said.

Wright, the Trona resident, noted that the couple has supported Searles Valley through the earthquake recovery effort.

“They have done so much for us and they’ve stood behind us since the earthquakes,” Wright said. “It’s amazing what they’re doing.”

She noted that Trona residents are pulling together following the July Ridgecrest earthquakes, which caused substation damage to Searles Valley homes and businesses.

“We had a lot of families leave but the people who are still here are sticking together,” Wright said. “There’s still some concern about what we have, but my thing is bigger, better, stronger. Trona Strong.”

One driving point was Searles Valley Minerals going back online following an two-month recover process. Searles Valley Minerals’ three plants and its rail system were hard hit by the earthquakes, requiring substantial repair.

“Hearing that noise as the main plant going back online and the trains going was so wonderful,” Wright said. “We went without that sound for so long.”

She added things could be better if the town had better forms of communication, but “I think this dinner is part of the healing process.”

Support from surrounding communities has also helped, including Burroughs High School sending over its marching band to perform in two home Trona High School football games.

Kimbrew, the chef, said the Thanksgiving dinner for him is part of giving back. A veteran, Kimbrew said he was homeless, suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which left him unstable.

He ended up spending 13 months in jail.

“I lost my freedom for 13 months and I had mental problems,” Kimbrew said. “My wife helped clean me up, she clothed me, bought be shoes and a computer and directed me to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu.”

He said that was his inspiration to give back.

“So many people helped me get back up, they never gave up on me,” Kimbrew said. “When I saw up was happening up here the first time I came up, I said ‘Damn, I’ve got to come back.’”

He said a second trip to Trona left him “devastated because things were still not getting better.”

“I said I’m coming back and feed you a pre-Thanksgiving dinner,” Kimbrew said. “I want to feed the whole town. The American Culinary Federation are the best chefs in the world, but when there’s a disaster, we go.”