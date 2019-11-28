In food terminology it’s called stuffing when you stuff your bird with the mixture and dressing when it’s baked in a pan. I usually make enough so I end up with both stuffing and dressing? Southern folks call it dressing while northerners and west coasters call it stuffing.

Dressing or stuffing? Traditional or untraditional? Whichever word you use it is an essential Thanksgiving dinner side dish.

There are few foods that are more controversial than Thanksgiving stuffing. Once you decide on what you will call this iconic side dish, you get to discuss ingredients. Some people are against having any fruit in the stuffing while others believe an apple or dried apricot to be essential. The same can be said of nuts, mushrooms and chestnuts. You either love them or hate them in your stuffing.

Kimberly Harper has raised her four children in Mount Shasta surrounding her Thanksgiving table with friends and family. For her version of traditional stuffing Kim says, “is the same except it’s the Mrs. Cubbison’s traditional seasoned box then add mild sausage, butter, chicken broth, sautéed celery, onions and mushrooms, throw in some fresh herbs, chopped walnuts and apples.”

Untraditional Cornbread Stuffing

Ingredients

1/2 lb spicy sausage

1 box of Mrs. Cubbison’s Cornbread Stuffing

1 cup of butter

1 cup of diced celery

1cup of diced green onions

1 cup of chopped fresh mushrooms

1 cup of chopped pecans

1/2 cup (or more) of dried cranberries

1/2 cup of chopped fresh jalapenos

Salt and pepper to taste

Kimberly’s directions

I cook the spicy sausage in a frying pan, remove the sausage and cook the veggies with the butter in the sausage grease until a bit softened, then add the nuts, fresh herbs like thyme, sage and rosemary, and cranberries for a few minutes. I add all of that and 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth to the stuffing mix, put into a greased 9X13 baking pan, and cook covered with foil at 350 for 40 minutes.

This recipe is great because it’s easily customizable to what you have and what flavors you want to accent. Substitute your favorite fruit and nut or use chorizo. You can also leave out ingredients that your family doesn’t like or you don’t have on hand.