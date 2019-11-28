Klipstein Canyon and Hudson Ranch closed as well.

Winter weather has closed I-5 south over the mountains and Highway 33 between Lockwood Valley Road.

In addition, two county roads in western Kern County have been closed.

I-5 was closed between Grapevine Road and Castaic at 4:30 a.m. due to multiple spinouts and accidents in snow and ice.

Just before 6 a.m., Highway 33 was closed from Lockwood Valley Road to Ojai due to snow and ice.

At 6:30 p.m, Kern County Roads announced Klipstein Canyon Road and Hudson Ranch Road were closed due to snow and ice.

In past winters, motorists unfamiliar with the area became stuck on Hudson Ranch when they tried to use them as detours when I-5 was closed.

Highway 166 remained open at 8:45 a.m.