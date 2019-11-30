Lamont Darnell Brown, Jr., 27, was arrested on Nov. 16 after an investigation into a burglary in vicinity of Alves Road and Hidden Meadow Drive in Weed.

A Yreka man was recently arrested as a suspect in a Weed-area home burglary and theft, and has also been linked to the Nov. 14 burglary of Cornerstone Cafe in Dunsmuir.

Lamont Darnell Brown, Jr., 27, was arrested on Nov. 16 after an investigation into a burglary in vicinity of Alves Road and Hidden Meadow Drive in Weed.

Deputy Rich Ortiz responded to the home at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and it was confirmed the residence was burglarized and ransacked, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The original call was received from a neighbor after he found some of the victims’ mail discarded nearby, the release added. A disabled car was located in the area that was later linked to Brown.

Deputies Scott Stock and Dylan Moore responded to assist and it was discovered other buildings in the area had also been burglarized, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Once Brown was identified as a suspect, a request was made to the Yreka Police Department to search for him. Brown was located at a Yreka motel and was detained just before 11:30 a.m. that day, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A subsequent search of Brown and his motel room resulted in the recovery of stolen items, including jewelry and coins confirmed to have been taken from the Weed area home, the press release states. He was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

When he was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office reported that he attempted to smuggle methadone pills in inside a body cavity.

On Nov. 20, Brown was identified as a suspect in the Dunsmuir Cornerstone Cafe robbery on the 5000 block of Dunsmuir Avenue in Dunsmuir.

The restaurant manager reported that someone had entered the building while the restaurant was closed and stole a large quantify of cash.

While incarcerated in Siskiyou County Jail, Brown was questioned by Deputy Ortiz on Nov. 20. Based on the investigation and evidence obtained by Ortiz, a criminal filing for the additional burglary and theft at the Cornerstone Bakery has been submitted to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s release said.

He’ll face charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ac controlled substance and attempting to smuggle the opioid into jail.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey praised Ortiz for his “sound analysis, persistent investigative efforts, and his recollection of prior crimes committed by the current suspect.” He said this, coupled with the assistance of the restaurant’s owner and manager, Ortiz was able to “decisively resolve” the case.

“Further investigation is being conducted in this matter, including investigating possible associates of the key suspect,” Lopey added. Anyone with information about this case should call the Sheriff Office’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.

Lopey went on to remind citizens to be alert for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

“Report suspicious activity, and always leave your homes, buildings, vehicles, and other valuables locked up,” Lopey said. “It is always a good idea to ask your law enforcement agency of jurisdiction to watch your home if you are going to be away and be sure to advise reliable neighbors that you will be gone so they too can help watch for suspicious activity and periodically check on your home and property.”

Lopey said proper lighting, locks, fencing, a barking dog, excessive vegetation removal, video surveillance, and alarm systems should be considered as well.

“It is always a good idea to record the serial numbers, descriptions, and photograph or videotape valuables in your home or on your property in case you are the victim of a burglar or thief,” Lopey added.

The Sheriff’s Office is organizing Neighborhood Watch organizations in various parts of the county and volunteers are always needed, Lopey said.