Christmas performances by band and choir highlight the month

It's a busy time of the year for Taft Union High school students.

Students will be taking their final exams before the holiday break, but leading up to that are several big school activities and holiday events, most open to the public and free of charge.

Here's whats coming up on Wildcat Way:

•Dec. 4 - Wildcat to Watch Presentation. Each semester, faculty and staff at TUHSD nominate students (Wildcats) to watch because of what they have accomplished or their qualities as individuals. At the presentation, staff tell why they selected their students. The event will take place in the TUHS Cafeteria.

•Dec. 9 - Taft Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Parade. Be sure to watch for your Wildcat in the parade. Many TUHSD students will be either walking or riding on a float in the parade this year.

•Dec. 10 - TUHS Christmas Concert. Come out and see student musicians perform music of the Christmas season with jazz band, concert band, and strings. The event will take place in the TUHS Auditorium. The concert will begin at 7 pm and is free to the public.

•Dec. 12 - TUHS Choir Christmas Concert. This event will take place at 7pm in the Taft High School Auditorium. If you have not been to the Auditorium before, now would be a great time to visit. The acoustics are amazing. This event is free to the public.

•Dec. 13 - TUHS Winter Ball. Wildcats dress up in their finest for this event.

•Dec. 16-19 - TUHSD Finals week. Please help prepare your Wildcat by encouraging them to get plenty of rest and use good study habits as they plan for finals week.