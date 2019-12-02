An 85-year-old Ridgecrest man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 58 at the State Route 223 interchange near Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

According to a news release, Bakersfield Communication Center received reports of a traffic collision and reported to the scene along with medical personnel.

The Ridgecrest man’s identity has not been released pending coroner’s notification of next of kin.

During the investigation, CHP officers determined that the 85-year-old Ridgecrest man was driving a 2003 BMW west on Highway 58 in the left turn lane. He was slowing to a stop on at State Route 223 when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet, was driving eastbound on Highway 58 at 65 to 70 mph.

The Ridgecrest man made a left turn into the intersection directly into the path of the Chevrolet, whose driver was unable to avoid colliding with the BMW, broadsiding the vehicle’s right side.

The BMW came to a rest on its wheel on the south shoulder of Highway 58 east of SR 223, while the Chevy came to its rest on its south shoulder of Highway 58. The driver of the Chevy claimed no reportable injuries.

According to the CHP report, the driver suffered fatal injuries because of the collision. CHP is still investigating the incident.