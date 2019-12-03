Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey is a great supporter of the program, often citing statistics of the impact of being able to read and school success which leads to a positive life rather than a life of crime.

“We were thrilled with the online donations we received last year from Giving Tuesday which provides Siskiyou children with books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” said Dr. Glee Brooks, Chair of the Siskiyou group.

Children ages birth to 5 receive a free book in the mail every month. The organization’s goal is to develop literacy in the children of Siskiyou County so they will succeed in reading and in school.

Donations can be made online at northstategives.org, choose Dolly. Checks can be made and mailed directly to SCRC, P.O. Box 206, Yreka, CA 96097.

All donors to the Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library will receive a raffle ticket for a large framed print of Dolly to keep for one year. The drawing will be April 4, 2020.