Taxpayers face a 10 percent penalty if they don't make first installment

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman reminds the public that the first installment of Kern County property tax will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 10.

In order to avoid a 10% late penalty, property tax payments must be made in person, online, or postmarked on or before December 10, 2019.

Several methods of payment are available:

•Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

•In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun

Avenue - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

•Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us

Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet. A credit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic Checks can also be used for payments over the Internet with zero fees. Please access the website for additional information.

Tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the County Assessor as of January 1, 2019. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on our website.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.