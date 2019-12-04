The class will be offered twice, on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fee to participate is $10. Participants must be registered prior to the class and should bring a lunch.

Randy Klokow said one of his standard questions to people who lost everything in a wildfire is: “What would you do differently if you could go back one day before the wildfire?”

Klokow, former president of the Fire Safe Council of Siskiyou County, said answers are consistent: they say they’d be better prepared.

“Unfortunately, they cannot go back,” said Klokow, the instructor of two upcoming College of the Siskiyous classes on wildfire safety and preparedness. “Wildfires do not give a second chance. There is only get one chance to get it right. There are no ‘do-overs’ in a wildfire.”

The class, which Klokow said has the potential to save lives, will touch on everything from defensible space to safety to dealing with the insurance fiasco that can come if you suffer losses in a fire.

The class will be offered twice, on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fee to participate is $10. Participants must be registered prior to the class and should bring a lunch.

The course will provide information on a broad range of wildfire topics including, wildfire basics, how to protect yourself and your home, how to protect our landscape and forest with fuel reduction measures, and other fire-related subjects.

The course is based on research from past wildfires such as those in Santa Rosa and Napa, Weed’s Boles Fire, the Carr Fire, the Delta Fire, the Klamathon Fire and the Camp Fire, as well as research conducted at the U.S. Forest Service Laboratory, the Insurance Institute Research Facility and the CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Program, Klokow said.

“The research is consistent,” said Klokow. “People and property can and do survive wildfires. Surviving a wildfire is not a matter of luck. The key to survival is education and preparation. Advance preparation will significantly improve the chance of people, houses, and property to survive a wildfire.”

Klokow said there is much information about wildfire safety online, some of which is “excellent.” Some of it, however, is confusing, inappropriate, contradictory, misleading, or inaccurate. “Some of the information is potentially dangerous and ineffective (such standing on a roof with a garden hose),” said Klokow. “This course provides the best wildfire recommendations for people who live in Northern California.”

Klokow said he recently talked to several people who indicated they were ready for a wildfire. “However, questions regarding their preparation proved they were not prepared,” he said. “They had a poor understanding of wildfire protection and were wasting time on items that would not make a significant difference. They were not aware of the most important items they needed to do. People need wildfire education to learn the most effective ways to protect themselves and their property.”

Klokow said there are six modules for the course: Introduction; Wildfire Basics; How to Protect Yourself and Family and Pets; How to Harden your Home; How to Provide Defensible Space; and Miscellaneous subjects (such as fire retardants, foam, gel, sprinkler systems, chippers, funding grants, and wildfire insurance). This class provides specific information on the most important items to prepare for a wildfire.

“It is the intent of this class to educate landowners to significantly improve their chance of survival based on research and past experience,” said Klokow. “Hopefully landowners will take advantage of this opportunity to learn how to best protect themselves, their family and their home in a wildfire.

To learn more about the class, contact Dr. Char Perlas, Vice President of Academic Affairs, by emailing cperlas@siskiyous.edu, or call (530) 938-5201.

You can download the registration form at www.siskiyous.edu/continiuinged/documents/communityeducationregistrationform.pdf./. To submit and register visit the Weed or Yreka Campus in person.