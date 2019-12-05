Oliver Glenn

Whitney Bryant and David Barnes of Montague are proud to announce the birth of their son, Oliver Glenn Barnes.

Oliver was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta on November 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Oliver will join his older brother, James David, as well as grandparents Melissa and Jeremy Maze of Hulaco, Alabama; Dickie Bryant of Baileytown, Alabama; William Raymond Barnes of Montague; and Darcy and Gregory Laitinen of Wethersfield, Connecticut.

Mia Bell

Miranda Eblen of Montague announces the birth of her daughter, Mia Bell Eblen. Mia was born on November 27, 2019 at 3:20 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces and measured at 18 inches in length.

Mia Bell will be joining the Eblen family and friends. Welcome to the family, little one!