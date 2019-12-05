At least 350 to 400 people enjoyed a turkey dinner with all the fixings Thursday afternoon at the Mount Shasta City Park. About 150 more were delivered a holiday dinner at their homes.

Icy conditions and snow on the ground made for a lower turnout than is normal at Mount Shasta’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner. However, the atmosphere was as “harmonious as ever,” said organizer Dawn Fazende.

“It was very, very nice,” said Fazende, who has been involved with the dinner since 1995. “Everyone was chatting, laughing and dancing” to the music of Beloved Love and the other musicians she organizes to provide entertainment for the special day.

Fazende said she spoke with one woman who was holding her adult daughter tight when they entered the building. Although she was concerned at first that something was wrong, the woman told Fazende she was simply ensuring her daughter didn’t slip on the ice; she is pregnant with her first child.

“She was all smiles ... You could tell her daughter was happy because her mother was happy,” said Fazende.

Twenty-six turkeys were roasted for the occasion, and two were left over, uncarved. Volunteers cut them up and provided portions of leftovers for those who wanted them.

In addition, about 140 grocery bags filled with food were distributed during the event, said Fazende.

Although organizers focus on feeding those who otherwise couldn’t afford a lavish holiday meal, Fazende said people from all walks of life enjoy the dinner and each others’ company at the event.

“You leave feeling that you’re a part of something,” said Fazende. “You feel like you’re part of a true community. That’s especially important for people who might live alone. Strangers end up chatting with strangers and they get to know each other.”

Pillars of the Mount Shasta community joined forces to volunteer for the event, both on Thanksgiving Day and in the days preceding it.

Mayor Barbara Wagner worked to ensure the dinner was as “waste free” as possible, said Fazende, and left with bags of vegetable trimmings to compost. Former Mount Shasta mayors Kathy Morter and Tim Stearns waited on tables.

Fazende said there are too many volunteers to thank individually, but everyone working together ensures the tradition continues.

“Everybody seems to have a wonderful time,” said Fazende. “It’s just very special.”