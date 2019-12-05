Optimal Hospice hosting annual candlelight ceremony at the Fort

Optimal Hospice Foundation will host its annual Light Up A Life celebration in Taft on Dec. 13 at The Historic Fort.

The service starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

The celebration includes a personal reflection by a hospice family member, the reading of the memorial names by hospice staff and volunteers, candle lighting, inspirational music, and the lighting of the Tree of Life.

The Tree of Life is adorned with ornaments representing a light in memory of loved ones and friends.

The celebration is open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care. For a minimum $10 donation an ornament with a loved one’s name will be placed on our Tree of Life and if received prior to the event date their name will be read during the celebration.