In a strong show of bipartisan support, two GOP congressmen and California’s senators are urging additional funding for the earthquake recovery efforts at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, according to a news release from Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s office.

McCarthy sent a bipartisan letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to advocate for $1.78 billion in additional funding for Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake as they finalize government funding legislation.

Initial estimates indicate that the installation sustained at least $4 billion in damage to dozens of facilities, including laboratories, the jet propulsion lab and magazine storage.

“As the Senate and House Appropriations Committees reconcile their respective Fiscal Year 2020 Defense and Military Construction Appropriations bills, we write in support of the Navy’s updated funding request of $1.78 billion for earthquake recovery efforts at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake,” McCarthy said in the statement. “China Lake was the epicenter of two major earthquakes in July that severely damaged the installation and the City of Ridgecrest…We urge you to provide as much funding in final FY20 appropriations bills as the Navy requested to continue China Lake’s recovery efforts.”

The letter was signed by McCarthy and Republican Congressman Paul Cook, whose district includes Searles Valley and parts of China Lake, as well as U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris.

Cook, McCarthy and Feinstein have all urged in past statements that the need to repair China Lake should be a top priority given its role in research, development, test and evaluation of weapons systems.

According to the letter, the Senate version of the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act included $585 million in emergency funding for repairs.

However, “the Navy continues to evaluate the extent of the damage and has updated its need assessment to $627 million in defense appropriations and $1.153 billion in military construction appropriations.”

During his visit to China Lake in November, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer stressed that the installation’s recovery will be balanced.

“You could say that the missile motor is an absolute critical aspect that has to be repaired right now, but if my morale goes down the tubes because the gymnasium isn’t available, I have to balance that,” Spencer said. “You can never focus on one aspect of the model — you have to focus on the whole model.”