There is no matching the magic of a bicycle when you’re a child. Simply having two wheels of your own provides a sense of adventure and freedom, said Caitlin Bennett, regional director of Children First Foster Family Agency in Yreka.

Children First is in the midst of their fourth annual Dreams on Wheels Bike Drive, which provides the gift of a bike to children who are put into care without a bike of their own.

“We love the idea of kids waking up to a bike with a big bow on Christmas,” said Bennett. “Bikes provide such a sense of freedom to kids and it’s perfect for getting their energy out during Christmas break.”

Bikes can be dropped off at Children First, located at 490 S. Broadway Street or shipped to any Starbucks in Red Bluff. Bikes will be accepted through the new year.

For more information go to childrenfirstffa.com or call (530) 528-2938.