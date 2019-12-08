From grade school, an old Russian song taught by a teacher that I regret not remembering the name of, or where she came from and why she now found herself teaching a bunch of semi-literate children in a poor northwestern rural area of Washington State where electricity had not yet come nor who did not experience or have an education or a view of the future that a difference of perspective could change, but nevertheless taught us this, from an old Russian lullaby she had heard when visiting Leningrad:

‘While you lonely wait

at the postern gate

full of heaviness,

full of care.’

She must have been a very adventuresome young person, for she had also visited Tibet, and spoke of having used some butter to spread on a piece of bread, and discovered a very long hair – the butter had been made from yak’s milk – and at her alarming surprise that everybody at the meal laughed and joyfully clapped their hands, saying it was a special and honorable thing for a guest to find, giving her a sense of appreciation of a friendship she had never and would never again feel the same perfection of.

And then she had been in Africa, among the Zulu, and interpreted this song they would sing at evening when the meal had been eaten and a large fire had been lighted and they would dance and tell stories of their ancestors, and would finish in a deep whispered chant, ‘See him there, that Zulu warrior, see him there that Chief, Chief, Chief...’

Anonymous she may be, but certainly not forgotten by that eight year old boy all those years ago.

Kae Quante

Montague