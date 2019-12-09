Monday

Dec 9, 2019 at 2:14 PM


Weather should be cool and dry for the parade

VANGUARD (Center Street & 8th)

V1 - Taft Police Department

V2 – American Legion & Boy Scouts Colors

V3 – TUHS Band & Colorguard

V4 – Grand Marshalls Fred & Barbara Holmes

V5 – Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner & Planning Commissioner Bob Leikam

V6 – Mayor Dave Noerr

V7 – Mayor Pro Tem Orchel Krier

V8 – Councilman Josh Bryant

V9 – Councilman Ed Whiting

V10 – Councilman Jeff Eveland

V11 – City Manager Craig Jones

V12 – Chief of Police Damon McMinn

V13 – City Treasurer Ben Mangum

V14 – Planning Director Mark Staples & Building Official Steven Kotouc

V15 – Planning Comm. Ron Orrin & Jerry Livingston

V16 – Planning Commissioner Susan Banner

V17 – Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer 

DIVISION A (Main Street & 8th)

A1 – Kern County Fire Department

A2 – Kern County Sheriff

A3 – California Highway Patrol

A4 – Hall Ambulance

A5 – Westside Waste Management

A6 – Omni Family Health

A7 – Taft College TIL / Best Buddies

A8 – Forthman Trucking

A9 – West Kern Oil Museum 

DIVISION B (Main Street & 7th)

B1 – Conley After School Band

B2 – Revival Worship Center of Taft

B3 – The Mitchell Family

B4 – Alpha House – A place for new beginnings

B5 – ARC Taft

B6 – Twisters Softball

Team B7 – Taft Union High School CTEC

B8 – Taft-Midway Masonic Lodge

B9 – West Side Family Health Care 

DIVISION C (Main Street & 6th)

C1 – Lincoln Jr High Band & Colorguard

C2 – Lincoln Jr. High Cheerleaders

C3 – Taft City School District

C4 – Free Will Baptist Church of Taft

C5 – Taft College Dental Hygiene

C6 – TUHS ASB / Night Before Christmas

C7 – KLEA / Richard Anderson

C8 – Oildorado Posse & Wooden Nickel Gang

C9 – Westside Recreation & Park District 

DIVISION D (Main Street & 4th)

D1 – Taft College Associated Student Organization

D2 – Truck Guru’s

D3 – StemCite Coalition

D4 – West Kern Adult Education Network

D5 – Taft Union High Oil Technology Academy

D6 – Kyndle Vick

D7 – Franklin Field Horseman Association

D8 – Taft FFA

D9 – Templo Agua Viva

D10 – College Community Services 

Special Guest: SANTA! 