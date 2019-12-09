Weather should be cool and dry for the parade
VANGUARD (Center Street & 8th)
V1 - Taft Police Department
V2 – American Legion & Boy Scouts Colors
V3 – TUHS Band & Colorguard
V4 – Grand Marshalls Fred & Barbara Holmes
V5 – Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner & Planning Commissioner Bob Leikam
V6 – Mayor Dave Noerr
V7 – Mayor Pro Tem Orchel Krier
V8 – Councilman Josh Bryant
V9 – Councilman Ed Whiting
V10 – Councilman Jeff Eveland
V11 – City Manager Craig Jones
V12 – Chief of Police Damon McMinn
V13 – City Treasurer Ben Mangum
V14 – Planning Director Mark Staples & Building Official Steven Kotouc
V15 – Planning Comm. Ron Orrin & Jerry Livingston
V16 – Planning Commissioner Susan Banner
V17 – Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer
DIVISION A (Main Street & 8th)
A1 – Kern County Fire Department
A2 – Kern County Sheriff
A3 – California Highway Patrol
A4 – Hall Ambulance
A5 – Westside Waste Management
A6 – Omni Family Health
A7 – Taft College TIL / Best Buddies
A8 – Forthman Trucking
A9 – West Kern Oil Museum
DIVISION B (Main Street & 7th)
B1 – Conley After School Band
B2 – Revival Worship Center of Taft
B3 – The Mitchell Family
B4 – Alpha House – A place for new beginnings
B5 – ARC Taft
B6 – Twisters Softball
Team B7 – Taft Union High School CTEC
B8 – Taft-Midway Masonic Lodge
B9 – West Side Family Health Care
DIVISION C (Main Street & 6th)
C1 – Lincoln Jr High Band & Colorguard
C2 – Lincoln Jr. High Cheerleaders
C3 – Taft City School District
C4 – Free Will Baptist Church of Taft
C5 – Taft College Dental Hygiene
C6 – TUHS ASB / Night Before Christmas
C7 – KLEA / Richard Anderson
C8 – Oildorado Posse & Wooden Nickel Gang
C9 – Westside Recreation & Park District
DIVISION D (Main Street & 4th)
D1 – Taft College Associated Student Organization
D2 – Truck Guru’s
D3 – StemCite Coalition
D4 – West Kern Adult Education Network
D5 – Taft Union High Oil Technology Academy
D6 – Kyndle Vick
D7 – Franklin Field Horseman Association
D8 – Taft FFA
D9 – Templo Agua Viva
D10 – College Community Services
Special Guest: SANTA!