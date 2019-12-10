Taft FFA, Lincoln Band, Lincoln Cheerleaders, Westside Waste and Revival Worship Center take first in their divisions
Precision Body Works' entry was the top float in the 74th Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade held Monday night.
Here is a complete list of results from the judges:
Floats
1. Precision Body Works
2. Templo Agua Viva
3. TC TIL and Best Buddies
Animals
1. Taft FFA
2. Franklin Field Horsemen
3. Kyndle Vick
Marching Bands
1. Lincoln Jr. High Band and Color Guard
2. TUHS Marching Band and Color Guard
3. Conley After School Recorder Group
Auto
1. Westside Waste Management
2. Forthman Trucking
3. TUHS CTEC
Cheer
1. Lincoln Jr. High
Groups
1. Revival Workshop Center
2. ARC Taft
3. TC Dental Hygiene