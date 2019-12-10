It was the top placing for the Chico State team in recent memory, and perhaps ever, at what is considered the national championship contest.

Mikayla Duchi, who graduated from Yreka High School in 2016, was part of the Chico State Livestock Judging Team that placed third at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) on Nov. 18 in Louisville, KY.

It was the top placing for the Chico State team in recent memory, and perhaps ever, at what is considered the national championship contest. The team of Kylie Burriss, Mikayla Duchi, Nathan Johnson, Madison Morgan, Noa Taipin and Jared Wolf, coached by Clay Carlson, brought home a suitcase full of hardware.

Their awards included 2nd high team in cattle, 2nd high team in performance cattle, 2nd high team in overall performance, and 4th high team in sheep and goats. Nathan Johnson placed 7th high individual in cattle, and Mikayla Duchi was the star of the show, placing 7th high overall, 6th high in reasons, and 4th high in sheep and goats.

For her outstanding performance at the North American International Livestock Exposition livestock judging contest, senior animal science major Mikayla Duchi earned a $500 scholarship from Rodeo Austin. The scholarship was awarded to the top three women in the contest.