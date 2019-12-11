Bryce William & Brynn Lee

Kaila and Michael Burns of Mount Shasta announce the arrival of their two new additions, Bryce William Burns and Brynn Lee Burns. The twins were born on December 6, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. Bryce weighed 5 pounds, 8.3 ounces, and Brynn weighed 5 pounds, 8.4 ounces.

Bryce and Brynn will join their big sister Kamber and big brother Jayce. They also join grandparents Charlie and Melinda Moss of Weed; the late Teresa Moss of Mount Shasta; Mike and Donna Burns of Mount Shasta; and great grandparents Doris and Charlie Moss, Sr., of Mount Shasta.

Jack Maverick

Angela Adkison and Solomon Fernandez of Yreka announce the birth of their son, Jack Maverick Fernandez.

Jack was born on December 2, 2019 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. He was born at 11:52 p.m., weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.

Enoch Horan

Jackeline and Jacob Horan are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Enoch Horan.

Enoch was born on November 29, 2019 at 2:27 p.m. at Shasta Midwives Birth Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured at 19 inches long. Enoch joins his two brothers, Jakob and Sean.

Axel Jace

Blaire and Dustin Lockett of Weed announce the birth of their son, Axel Jace Lockett.

Axel was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on Dec. 6, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured at 21 inches. “Welcome to the world sweet angel!”

Isaac Allen

April and Robert Stewart of Yreka announce the birth of their son, Isaac Allen Stewart.

Isaac was born on December 2, 2019 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, at 9:47 p.m. He weighed 7.5 pounds.

Irelynn Anne

Lindsay Powell and Skyler Glashan of Weed announce the birth of their daughter, Irelynn Anne Powell.

Irelynn was born on December 6, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. She weighed 6 pounds, 0.7 ounces.