Kenneth Raymond Muelrath

83 Years, 6 Months, 3 Days

Kenneth Raymond Muelrath, 83, of Yreka, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family on December 4, 2019.

Kenneth was born June 1, 1936 in Santa Rosa to Jacob Muelrath & Ida Weeks. Kenneth graduated from Modesto High School and married the love of his life, Barbara Mitchem in Modesto on July 18, 1953. They spent 65 wonderful years together.

Kenneth attended Fort Jones Community Church and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working trail head maintenance while contributing in the U.S. Forest Service for over 10 years.

He will be most remembered for his strong sense of family and his dedication as a foster father to over 70 children.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Barbara Muelrath; sons: Keith Muelrath(Corinne), Marty Muelrath (Sierra), Phillip Muelrath (Ellie), Paul Muelrath; daughters: Melissa Mihos (Ron), Adonna Robinson (Scott), sister, Alyce Prewett, brother Gary Muelrath, daughter-in-law, Krista, 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Those who preceded Kenneth in death include parents: Jacob and Ida, and a son, David Muelrath.

