Have you ever gone to the bank or grocery store, driven into one of the front-in first parking spaces and when you went to back out, all the cars in the parking lot were whizzing by without one person stopping to let you back out safely?

It seems a perfect gift of kindness to carry into the new decade of 2020 might be to slow down around our small-town streets and curves, especially in the snow. Just slow down.

Slow down at The Gallery/Bistro #107/Post Office curve. Slow down at the Cascade Glass/Chinese Restaurant curve.

Stop to let someone back out of a parking space safely, especially when there are piles of snow and ice in the middle of the street that make visibility difficult.

One day it might be you who needs the kindness of someone stopping to let you back out of a parking space safely.

Barbara Semple

Mount Shasta