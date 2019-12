Warrant arrest, trespassing, scavenging

6:42 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:47 False Alarms

Occurred on Graydon Av. . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:26 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:38 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:45 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:57 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

3:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:48 Missing Juvenile

Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

4:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

4:38 Trespassing

Occurred at Gci on Supply Rw. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:42 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Civil Problem.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:48 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Stockdale Hwy/Hwy 43, Bakersfield. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:10 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Center St. N. alley. Disposition: Outside Assist.