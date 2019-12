Stolen Vehicle, several thefts reported

8:11 Assist other Departments

Occurred on B St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:58 Found Property Report

Occurred at Fourth St/Rails To Trails. Disposition: Completed.

9:20 Theft under $50

Occurred on Ranier Ave. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:03 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:30 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Subway Sandwich, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:53 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:11 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:21 Animal Control

Occurred at Pilgrim Av/Tenth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:07 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Personal Styles on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

5:20 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

7:23 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Tenth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:42 Theft under $50

Occurred on Sierra St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Westec on E. Center St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Parkview Cr, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:21 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:53 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:24 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.