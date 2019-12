Vandalism, suspicious person calls

6:53 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

11:16 Animal Control

Occurred at Sixth St/Finley Dr. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:13 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Completed.

3:54 Assist other Departments

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:09 Missing Juvenile

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:13 Found Property Report

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Completed.

5:51 Suspicious Person

Occurred at United Security Bank on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:26 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Unfounded.

9:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:47 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Grant Terrace Dr, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:45 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:58 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft Laundry Mat, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:12 Medical Aid

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Assisted.

12:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.