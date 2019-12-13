I see the Democrats changing the charges often because they find out from the public the previous charge against Trump will not stick, will not be supported by the American public.

The charges so far: Collusion, bribery, obstruction of justice, misuse of his office. This should be enough evidence for people to conclude this is a set up and a conspiracy to get rid of Trump and overturn the last election. If there was a crime the evidence would have convicted Trump long ago. But the lies of the Democrats were exposed. But the Democrats made up another phony charge.

You can do this when you have the mainstream news as your own propaganda machine.

Mueller tried his best to come up with a phony charge to overturn the will of the people in the last election. Mueller proved Trump was the cleanest most honest person on earth. Being acquitted does not stop evil people.

What we are seeing is how easy it is to indoctrinate weak minds when you have the propaganda Mainstream News working on your side. Nazis used propaganda to indoctrinate their citizens. Communist use propaganda to indoctrinate their citizens. The left-wing Democrats and their mainstream news propaganda machine are indoctrinating weak American minds.

Just look back at the hate speech and accusations made against Trump these last three years. Every week hundreds of hateful words and accusations. Pretty soon people begin to believe these lies.

The point is this. What Democrats are accusing Trump of doing is exactly what Democrats did under the last two administrations. That is why Democrats are desperate to get rid of Trump. Democrats are protecting the real criminals.

Who took money from the Ukrainian government? Joe Biden and his son. Hillary Clinton took money from many governments she was dealing with as secretary of state. That is how the Clinton Foundation grew so rich. Now it is almost broke because Hillary is not in power. Who obstructed justice? After being told to preserve evidence Hillary Clinton and her followers destroyed hard drives, cell phones and tens of thousands of emails. The FBI just found thousands more of Hillary’s hidden emails. That is obstruction of justice. Democrats do not care about real crimes. Democrats are the biggest hypocrites in the world.

Boycott mainstream news and save your children.

Walt Pryor

Montague