The theme for Saturday’s 51st annual Fort Jones Lions Club Christmas Parade is “silver bells.” As always, the button raffle will be held immediately following the parade, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The grand prize is a whole steer divided into four quarters, with four winners. The steer has been donated by the Hullquist Ranch. There are also a number of cash prizes, donate by McQuoid Well Drilling. Other prizes include dinners, food baskets and more.

Those interested can buy buttons for the raffle at Fort Jones Lumber, Victor’s in Fort Jones, Frontier Hardware, Mechanic’s Bank in Fort Jones, 5 Marys, Hairrazors, Valley Tire and Tackle and Scott Valley Auto Parts, The Gifted Horse and Ray's Market in Fort Jones and Etna, Chevron in Fort Jones. In Greenview at Banner Bank, Mean Gene's and Scott Valley Feed; in Etna at Dotty’s, Siskiyou Telephone, Mountain View Shell, Bob’s Ranch House, and Paystreak.

Applications for entries are available at City Hall and Mechanics Bank in Fort Jones. Call Mark Eayrs at (530) 598-2162 for further information.