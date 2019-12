Trespassing, hit-and-run investigation

7:39 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:09 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:48 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:31 Found Property Report

Occurred at Sinclair Station on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

10:33 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

12:06 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Fillmore St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:26 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Human Services on N. Tenth St.Disposition: Completed.

12:34 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

2:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Suzanne Ln/Williams Wy. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:52 Trespassing

Occurred at Kern Oilfield Supply on Industrial Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:22 False Alarms

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:54 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

4:04 Trespassing

Occurred at Kern Oilfield Supply on Industrial Wy.Disposition: Completed.

4:57 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:48 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:38 Theft under $50

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Report Taken.



6:40 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Completed.

19:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:30 Trespassing

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:01 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

8:42 Assist other Departments

Occurred on S. Tenth St.Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:46 False Alarms

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:13 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Pilgrim Av.Disposition: Unfounded.

11:25 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:32 Assist other Departments Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:22 False Alarms

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:00 False Alarms

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:02 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Hillard St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:03 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. (Hundred block.)