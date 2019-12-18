It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of sweet Jo Anne Blotzke on November 29th. She was surrounded by loved ones as blankets of snow peacefully settled over Reno and the Sierras. Jo Anne was born on November 20, 1951 in Vallejo, CA to the parents of Margaret Allen and Basilous Blotzke. They moved to Sparks, NV in 1963 where she attended Sparks High. In 1969, she moved to the remote Northern California town of Callahan where she met and married Michael Dawson. It was in this beautiful valley surrounded by the Marble Mountains, where her most special memories were made, including the birth of their two daughters Sadie Laurel and Kelly Linn. Jo Anne was an incredible mother who balanced it all. She worked hard, loved fiercely, and was known for her green thumb and beautiful year-round gardens.

Jo Anne dedicated her professional career to serving others. She was a Special Education Teacher’s Aid and Driver at Etna High School for many years. When she later relocated to Reno, NV she served as the Lifestyles Director at Promenade on the River where she provided Senior residents with an active, engaging, and meaningful quality of life.

In Reno, Jo Anne met Ronnie McKnight, her partner of the last 13 years. They shared a love of live music and laughter, and created many happy memories together. She lived by the values of empathy, friendship, compassion and community. She found joy in making others feel special with her homemade treats and crafts. May her passing remind us to take care of each other, be kind to strangers, spark joy, and give more than we receive. Her warm and loving spirit will live on through the many lives she touched.

Jo Anne is survived by her daughters Sadie and Kelly Dawson, her husband Ronnie McKnight, and immediate family members; Janice Blotzke-Hobron, Linn Ann Kendziora, Judi, Sid, and Tim Gesh, Tom, Marcie, Casey, and Cooper Blotzke, Mike Weigel, and her sweet doggy Breezie.

A celebration of life will be held on January 4, in Reno and in Scott Valley in the Spring. Please email kelindawson@gmail.com for further details.