Scavenging, trespassing, vandalism and indecent exposure calls investigated

10:04 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:44 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Second St. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:09 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Ranier Av/Hillard St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:32 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Tenth St/Ash St. Disposition: Completed.

3:01 Indecent exposure

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

3:19 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:09 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:30 Scavenger

Occurred on Front St.Disposition: Completed.

7:30 Trespassing

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

9:30 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. 9Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:49 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Garden, Ninth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:05 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:14 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:07 False Alarms

Occurred at G&A Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:49 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:18 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:53 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.