Taft Police arrest Steven Burell in Taft Height Tuesday night

Taft Police arrested another suspect wanted in connection with a Nov. 18 South Taft beating.

Steven Burell, 21, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of D Street, according to the Taft PD website.

Burell is wanted on a felony warrant charging him with attempted murder, assault, battery, robbery, burglary, dissuading a victim of witness, and threatening with intent to terrorize.

He was also booked on an unrelated felony warrant related to a 2018 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Burell is the third suspect arrested this week and only one suspect, Preston McAvinue, is still being sought.

On Monday, Bostun Hackler was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies and Monday night Billy Burell III, Steven Burell's brother, turned himself in to Taft Police.

A fourth suspect was arrested shortly after the incident was reported.