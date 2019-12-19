On Dec. 9, 2019, longtime Scott Valley and Yreka resident Maxine Newton passed away peacefully at Madrone Hospice House in Yreka due to complications of Alzheimer’s.

Maude Maxine Kennedy was born on March 20, 1930 in Ten Mile, Tennessee to Huff Ferrell Kennedy and Julia Helen Simpson. Due to the loss of her mother and her own ill health she was sent west as a young child to live with an aunt and uncle, Vera and Ralph Simpson, who raised her.

She graduated from Fort Jones High School in 1948 and married her high school sweetheart Dick Newton. Three children were born to this union. The family lived in Scott Valley area until the couple divorced, and Maxine moved to Yreka.

Aside from her family, Maxine’s interests were singing, reading and walking. She will be warmly remembered for her lovely soprano voice which graced many local weddings, funerals and public events. Until retiring in 1988, she worked in the Siskiyou County Library as Branch Librarian and interim Librarian. Traveling throughout the county delivering books to the branches including small isolated libraries like Sawyers Bar and Forks of Salmon, she brought her love of reading to others and thoroughly enjoyed traveling the back roads of the county. Being an avid walker, one highlight for her was climbing to the summit of Mt. Shasta in her forties.

Survivors include her brother, Jack Kennedy of Athens, Tennessee; her children: Nan Newton (Mount Shasta); Kathleen Hassen (Medford, Oregon); and Den Newton (Emmett, Idaho); four grandsons: Clint Newton, Greg Newton, Aaron Frick and Andrew Frick; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Cecil Kennedy.

Maxine will be greatly missed by her family and friends and remembered for her kind and loving heart.

There are no services planned. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.