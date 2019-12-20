Victim flown to Kern Medical with major injuries

A man was seriously injured when he was ejected in a rollover accident on Highway 166 east of Maricopa Friday morning.

The crash took place at 7:30 a.m. about two miles west of Old River Road near the entrance to Wind Wolves.

The California Highway Patrol said an SUV rolled, landed on its side and one person was ejected, landing on the right shoulder of the highway.

The victim, an adult male, was flown from the scene to Kern Medical Center with major injuries. The highway was closed for a time to allow the air ambulance to land and pick up the victim.

The Highway 166 crash was one of several in the area Friday morning. Three people lost their lives in two other crashes.

One person died and another suffered major injuries in a collision on Gun Club road near Highway 46 in the Lost Hills area and two people were killed and a third injured in a crash on South Union Avenue in the Greenfield area, according to the CHP.