Well another wacky week in the wonderful world of Washington, D.C. has passed.

It came as no surprise that the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the full House.

I cannot say I was surprised when the full House voted along party lines to impeach the president on both articles of impeachment.

Then I listened to some of the House debate on the articles. It was the same talk I have for weeks. Democrats said the president abused the powers of his office for his own personal and political gain. They said Trump is a threat to our democracy and is not above the law.

Republicans predictably defended the president. Some said they believed the objective of the impeachment effort was to overturn the 2016 election. Many said Trump did nothing wrong and said the impeachment effort was a sham. Some also pointed out what he accomplished during his first term.

Now it will be up to the jury, aka the Senate, to decide whether to remove Trump from office. Is anyone taking bets as to the outcome? I have a pretty good idea how it will go. Let’s see what happens.

I watched the Ridgecrest City Council go through the process of appointing a member to replace Wallace Martin.

The list of 17 applicants was very impressive, and I knew it would not be easy to choose one person to fill the vacancy, but even though I never heard of Kyle Blades until now, I am confident the council made the right choice.

The ones who stood out for me were former Sierra Sands Unified School District Superintendent Ernie Bell, former Mayor and Councilmember Marshall “Chip” Holloway and former Councilmember Steve Morgan.

I know all three through my dealings with them during my newspaper career, and I think anyone of them would do a fine job.

Bell is a lifelong Ridgecrest resident who is very knowledgeable of the community through his work in the school district. Holloway and Morgan have a wealth of experience having served on the council in the past.

I am happy to hear about the more than $2 billion appropriated to rebuild the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake following the July earthquakes. When work begins, I would like to see some of the work go to local contractors. That would be a big boost to the local economy.

