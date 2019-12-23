Students will receive a class schedule of theory and clinical days and other important information during the mandatory orientation to be held Monday, Jan. 6 at the Yreka Campus Rural Health Sciences Institute (RHSI) in Room 121 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration for the spring semester Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) class is open. This program is a 6 unit, 180 hour course that will begin Jan. 27.

Students will receive a class schedule of theory and clinical days and other important information during the mandatory orientation to be held Monday, Jan. 6 at the Yreka Campus Rural Health Sciences Institute (RHSI) in Room 121 at 10:30 a.m. Students interested in registering for this class should meet the following Program Requirements:

• Eligible for English 0850 or completion of sophomore level high school English with a C or better.

• Successfully complete a background clearance. If you have any past convictions, you may be disqualified from the CNA program and from obtaining state licensure.

• Successfully complete a drug screening and background clearance.

• You must be at least 16 years of age.

• Meet or exceed the minimum health and physical requirements.

• Successfully pass a physical examination. Provide a copy of current immunization records and/or complete the required immunizations for communicable diseases, including Hepatitis B, TDAP and TB skin test (within one month of starting the program).

• Possess an American Heart Association Health Care Provider CPR Card.

• Access to reliable transportation to and from the clinical site.

The Department of Health Services requires that students show English comprehension at the sixth grade level by the time they complete the CNA class. Additional information regarding the program can be found online at www.siskiyous.edu/cte/nursing/.

For more information contact the COS Nursing Department at the Yreka Campus at (530) 841-5929. Students who would like to register for classes online may do so by visiting the COS website, www.siskiyous.edu and clicking on the mySiskiyous logo.