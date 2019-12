Officers make brandishing a weapon arrest

8:12 Civil Matter

Occurred at E. Main St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Completed.

8:21 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.



9:55 Animal Control

Occurred on Calvin St. S/ALY. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.



9:59 Theft under $50

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.



10:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.



10:21 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.



11:00 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.



12:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.



12:18 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.



1:06 Code Enforcement 1

Officer initiated activity at Tacos Y Mariscos Casa Tabares, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed

1:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



1:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.



2:00 Brandishing Weapon

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:39 Forgery - Documents

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unfounded.

4:53 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Disposition: Completed.

642 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:30 Trespassing

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:30 Trespassing

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:30 False Alarms

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:48 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Eastern Av. SUSC. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:36 Misc - Patrol Check 1912180030

Officer initiated activity at Napa Auto Parts, Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:52 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Parkview Cr, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:35 Resisting Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:17 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Garden, Ninth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.