“We will sing both sacred and secular Christmas carol favorites, and this year we will have some prayer moments woven in. It will fill your heart with the love, joy, beauty and true spirit of the season,” said Zavada. Song sheets are provided.

Nationally acclaimed performer and recording artist Kathy Zavada will be leading the Community Christmas Carol Singalong on Christmas Eve, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Highway 89 in Mount Shasta.

This interfaith event has been a tradition since the early 1980s. Donations are accepted and all are welcome.

Zavada is a nationally acclaimed performing/recording artist and producer of sacred music. She is also an ordained Interfaith minister, inspirational speaker and long-time retreat and workshop facilitator. The now Rev. Kathy Zavada was chosen to be the spiritual leader at Unity of Oroville, in Oroville, in June 2017.

Zavada’s music has been heralded in the top 10 best world CDs on Amazon.com and downloaded on iTunes all over the world, according to a press release about the event. She has produced 11 CDs of her original music over the last 23 years. Her latest is entitled “Songs Of The Untethered Soul.”

For more information call Dawn at (530) 926-1762.