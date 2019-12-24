On Thursday, the team behind the weekly updates released a map showing nearly the entire state – 96.4% – was clear of any drought conditions.

A rainy few weeks may not guarantee a wet winter, but they helped the majority of California shake off an “abnormally dry” designation from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

About half of that remaining 3.6 percent is in Siskiyou County. A good portion of neighboring Modoc County is also categorized as “abnormally dry.”

In California and Nevada, rainfall over the last three weeks has helped to make up for the slow start to the water year.

Just a few weeks ago, conditions were flipped.

Roughly 94 percent of California had been moving toward drought, with most labeled abnormally dry, the least severe of five stages.

“In California and Nevada, rainfall over the last three weeks has helped to make up for the slow start to the water year,” wrote Deborah Bathke at the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Northern and southern California got hit by rain and snow in late November and early December.

But it’s still early.

Experts say a few rainy weeks don’t mean a wet winter and the long-range precipitation outlook is murky.

In strong La Niña conditions, forecasters typically say California is in for a drier year. In a strong El Niño, the forecast calls for more rain and snow.

This year, neither made an appearance.

At this point, trends lean toward below-average precipitation in Southern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.